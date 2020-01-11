Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 224,624 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 205.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,624 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $24,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Insiders have sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

