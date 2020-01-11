Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $25,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dorman Products by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dorman Products by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Dorman Products by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $75.53 on Friday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DORM. Stephens began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

