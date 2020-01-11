Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 9,514 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in RPM International were worth $25,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,024,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

RPM opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.40. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.14%.

In related news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

