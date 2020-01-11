Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 460,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $26,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 472.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 120,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $907,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $904,262 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

