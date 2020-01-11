UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $27,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 598.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 265,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. UMB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $258,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,060 shares of company stock worth $802,339. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

