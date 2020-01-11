Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 9,475 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $28,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.27.

NYSE HSY opened at $148.13 on Friday. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.65%.

In other news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,799. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

