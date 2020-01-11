Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 536,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $30,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 466.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

