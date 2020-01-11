Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 21,456 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 757,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $31,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. CWM LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Progress Software by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.