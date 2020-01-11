Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,260 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $31,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.38.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $211.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.22. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $124.11 and a one year high of $212.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.