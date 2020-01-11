Courier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,954 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the period.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.29 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

