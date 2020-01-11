Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 977,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 43,411 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $287,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $459,677,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,195.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $249,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $310.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.43. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $312.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,357.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

