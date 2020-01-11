Courier Capital LLC Invests $213,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 947.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $66.96 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $67.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $725,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,496,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

