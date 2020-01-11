Courier Capital LLC Buys 95 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,458,000 after buying an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after buying an additional 1,135,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,257,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,300,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRC opened at $115.54 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

