Courier Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 59,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $58.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

