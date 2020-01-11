Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.08.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $6,787,761. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $293.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.84 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

