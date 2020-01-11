Courier Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $179,464.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $483,139. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $101.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.52 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

