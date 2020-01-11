Courier Capital LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJM. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

