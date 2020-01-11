Courier Capital LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 256.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,317,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,929,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of SIZE opened at $97.83 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $79.93 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.