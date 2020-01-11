Courier Capital LLC Has $234,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $77.10 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.9569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

