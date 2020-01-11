Courier Capital LLC Sells 354 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $53.77 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

