Courier Capital LLC Invests $486,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 380,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 286,862 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,742,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,305,000 after acquiring an additional 528,117 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 255,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.