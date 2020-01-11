Courier Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1873 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

