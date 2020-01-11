Courier Capital LLC Buys 210 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 692.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 476.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.