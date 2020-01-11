Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 103,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.