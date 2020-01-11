Courier Capital LLC Purchases 921 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $243.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $169.35 and a 12-month high of $245.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.92.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

