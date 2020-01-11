Courier Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,214 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in HSBC by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 275,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 205,279 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,424,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

NYSE HSBC opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

