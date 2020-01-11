Courier Capital LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Total by 842.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Total by 37.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,014,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Total by 259.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after purchasing an additional 413,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Total by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,174,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $902,382,000 after purchasing an additional 343,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,475,000 after purchasing an additional 186,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of Total stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

