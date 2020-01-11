Courier Capital LLC Acquires 7,328 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $34.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $35.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2121 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.