Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Natixis grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 16,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,440,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,373,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,124,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $180.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $134.46 and a 52 week high of $181.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

