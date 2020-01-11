Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,077,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,104,000 after buying an additional 800,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,461,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,103,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,451,000 after buying an additional 59,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,425,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,677,000 after buying an additional 157,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

