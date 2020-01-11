Courier Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.50 and a 52-week high of $118.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

