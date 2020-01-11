Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 152.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,551 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 338,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 747,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 321,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $24.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0949 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

