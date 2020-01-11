Courier Capital LLC Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 571.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after buying an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $15,573,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

NYSE DIS opened at $144.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.