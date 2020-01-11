E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,500 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 485,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after buying an additional 336,224 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,373,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

