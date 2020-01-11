Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

IRTC opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.74. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $98.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $55.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

