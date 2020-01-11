E&G Advisors LP Sells 400 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

