E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 230,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $643,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $751,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 183,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $3,231,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

NYSE:WMB opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

