Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Elastic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $760,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $642,286,243.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Insiders have sold 153,181 shares of company stock worth $10,676,447 over the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Elastic by 67.1% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,015,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 189.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 204.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,845 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth $57,753,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Elastic by 344.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 634,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,388,000 after acquiring an additional 491,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

