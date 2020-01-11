Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Courier Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.6% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 62,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $310.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $312.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,357.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

