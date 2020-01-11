Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Courier Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.6% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 62,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AAPL opened at $310.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $312.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,357.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
Featured Article: Support Level
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.