E&G Advisors LP Cuts Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 69,956.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,103,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,233,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,254 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,724,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,904,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $971,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,522,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 723,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

