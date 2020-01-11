2,539 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 157.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $85.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1164 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR NYSE Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

