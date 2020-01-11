Fruth Investment Management Takes $210,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 36.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.