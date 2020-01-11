Fruth Investment Management Makes New $204,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,158,106 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $69.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

