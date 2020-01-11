Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of OBLN stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -4.67.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 228.96% and a negative net margin of 607.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Plovanic acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,297.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $316,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

