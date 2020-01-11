E&G Advisors LP Sells 279 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $161.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $160.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

