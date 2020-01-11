CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $142.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $104.22 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 87.59%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

