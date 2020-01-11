argenx’s (ARGX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $164.00. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $163.74 on Thursday. argenx has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average of $136.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 188.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 769.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 115.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

argenx’s “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities
argenx’s “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities
BMO Capital Markets Increases Applied Genetic Technologies Price Target to $16.00
BMO Capital Markets Increases Applied Genetic Technologies Price Target to $16.00
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied Therapeutics to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied Therapeutics to Sell
Black Knight Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Black Knight Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Facebook Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein
Facebook Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein
LivePerson Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho
LivePerson Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report