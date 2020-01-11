argenx’s (ARGX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $164.00. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $163.74 on Thursday. argenx has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average of $136.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 188.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 769.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 115.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.