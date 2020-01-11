BMO Capital Markets Increases Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target to $16.00

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Genetic Technologies news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

