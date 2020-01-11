Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APLT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $45.73.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 71,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

argenx’s “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities
argenx’s “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities
BMO Capital Markets Increases Applied Genetic Technologies Price Target to $16.00
BMO Capital Markets Increases Applied Genetic Technologies Price Target to $16.00
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied Therapeutics to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied Therapeutics to Sell
Black Knight Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Black Knight Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Facebook Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein
Facebook Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein
LivePerson Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho
LivePerson Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report