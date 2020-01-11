Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Sell

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APLT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $45.73.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 71,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.