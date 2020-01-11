Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

NYSE:BKI opened at $64.85 on Thursday. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 17,675 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Black Knight by 238.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after buying an additional 1,650,391 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 12,488.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,085,000 after buying an additional 1,370,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,037,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,213,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 27.7% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,940,000 after buying an additional 317,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 8,008.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 283,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after buying an additional 279,985 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

